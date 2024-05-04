 

Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes talks power of words

Eva Mendes, who shares two daughters with Ryan Gosling, asserted the importance of choosing words wisely

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Photo: Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes talks power of words

Eva Mendes recently opened up about how a mother’s words can affect her little ones.

As fans will know, the Ghost Rider actress is the mother to two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, and Amanda Lee, whom she shares with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

Recently, the American actress sat down for an interview with People Magazine for this week’s Beautiful Issue and emphasized on the significance of choosing kind words in a house with kids.

She started the discussion by declaring, "It all matters when you have two little people watching you all day long.”

The actress also addressed, “It's frightening but it's good because it makes me try to be a better person every day."

In the same chat, Eva touched on her growth as a mother and said, "When I was 40, it was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn't for me.”

“And then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one and people were like, 'Oh my God, you're going to be so tired. That's why people have kids in their 20s.' I was like, that's the most sorry, asinine thing I've ever heard," she boldly recalled.

She concluded the discussion by saying,"It takes more patience. In my 20s, I shouldn't have even been around a child. I was just foul-mouthed and smoking. I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now, for sure."

More From Entertainment

Emily Blunt recalls THIS 'stressful' stunt

Emily Blunt recalls THIS 'stressful' stunt

Sofia Vergara eager to become grandma, reveals preferred nickname

Sofia Vergara eager to become grandma, reveals preferred nickname

Dua Lipa reacts to viral 2018 'BRITs' meme

Dua Lipa reacts to viral 2018 'BRITs' meme
Kate Middleton dethrones Prince William

Kate Middleton dethrones Prince William

Meghan Markle taking Royal family feud to the extreme by snubbing UK visit

Meghan Markle taking Royal family feud to the extreme by snubbing UK visit
Prince William's frustration grows as Prince Harry garners more attention video

Prince William's frustration grows as Prince Harry garners more attention
King Charles, Prince Harry in 'regular contact' since monarch's cancer diagnosis video

King Charles, Prince Harry in 'regular contact' since monarch's cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry faces humiliation as Royal family snubs Invictus Games' invite video

Prince Harry faces humiliation as Royal family snubs Invictus Games' invite
Prince Harry likely to snub Prince William, Kate Middleton during UK visit

Prince Harry likely to snub Prince William, Kate Middleton during UK visit
Princess Eugenie shares romantic post to celebrate husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday

Princess Eugenie shares romantic post to celebrate husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday
Kate Middleton receives new title

Kate Middleton receives new title
George, Charlotte and Louis to intervene in Prince William and Harry's rift

George, Charlotte and Louis to intervene in Prince William and Harry's rift