Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes talks power of words

Eva Mendes, who shares two daughters with Ryan Gosling, asserted the importance of choosing words wisely

Photo: Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes talks power of words

Eva Mendes recently opened up about how a mother’s words can affect her little ones.

As fans will know, the Ghost Rider actress is the mother to two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, and Amanda Lee, whom she shares with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

Recently, the American actress sat down for an interview with People Magazine for this week’s Beautiful Issue and emphasized on the significance of choosing kind words in a house with kids.

She started the discussion by declaring, "It all matters when you have two little people watching you all day long.”

The actress also addressed, “It's frightening but it's good because it makes me try to be a better person every day."

In the same chat, Eva touched on her growth as a mother and said, "When I was 40, it was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn't for me.”

“And then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one and people were like, 'Oh my God, you're going to be so tired. That's why people have kids in their 20s.' I was like, that's the most sorry, asinine thing I've ever heard," she boldly recalled.

She concluded the discussion by saying,"It takes more patience. In my 20s, I shouldn't have even been around a child. I was just foul-mouthed and smoking. I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now, for sure."