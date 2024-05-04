Emily Blunt recalls THIS 'stressful' stunt

Emily Blunt discussed the stunts and action themed performances she delivers

Emily Blunt recalls THIS 'stressful' stunt

Emily Blunt, the winner of a Critics Choice Award for best action actress, just recalled all the times she has filmed action-packed stunts for different films.

The 41-year-old Oscar nominee highlighted the scariest stunt of her career and she did not name the Tom Cruise starrer, Edge of Tomorrow.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Blunt said, “I did some wire stuff in Edge of Tomorrow, which was probably more dangerous, because I took some spills.”

However, she addressed her film Mary Poppins Returns, about which she continued, “That entrance was very stressful for me,” she says.

Taking on Julie Andrews role in Disney’s 2018 musical sequel according to “had to start in the clouds and come all the way down” toward the ground while holding an umbrella aloft. And I'm supposed to walk effortlessly into my close-up as if it's nothing.”

Emily Blunt recalled filming for the stunt and added, “I did three takes — and then I felt my tolerance go, ‘Pfft!’ And that was it. I was done.”