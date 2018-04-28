Uzbek president appreciates Pakistan's achievements in war against terror

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday arrived in Uzbekistan, where he called on Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other higher officials, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



Upon arrival, General Bajwa was received by Uzbek Defence Minister Major General Abdusalom Azizov and Chief of General Staff Major General Pavel Ergashev.

During his meeting with the COAS, the Uzbek president appreciated Pakistan's achievements in the war against terrorism.

President Mirziyoyev said the world needs to recognise Pakistan's contributions for regional and global peace, according to the ISPR.

The army chief also met with Uzbek foreign minister and secretary of National Security council of Uzbekistan, the statement read further, wherein the two sides agreed to enhance bilateral security cooperation.

The two sides also agreed on continuing efforts for regional peace and stability, it added.