Drug Act 2017: Medical stores remain closed across Punjab as owners continue protest

Photo: Geo News

GUJRANWALA: Medical stores across Punjab continued their shutter-down strike despite an agreement between All Pakistan Chemist Association and the Punjab government earlier today (Saturday).



Medical stores in Multan, Rajanpur, Gojra, Hafizabad and Pakpattan remained closed as drug store owners across Punjab continued to protest the recently amended Drug Act 2017.

Patients are facing problems due to the closure of stores and unavailability of medicines.

Medical store owners have been protesting against the amended Punjab Drug Act 2017, under which a pharmacist’s presence in the medical store has been declared mandatory, whereas a punishment would be awarded over untidiness in stores.



The Act also states anyone who exports, imports or manufactures drugs for sale without a license shall be handed a prison term of up to five years and a fine that extends to Rs50 million.