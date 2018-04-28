PML-N presented people-friendly budget: PM Abbasi

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) presented a "people-friendly budget" and has proven they work for the benefit of the people and not themselves.



“PML-N presented its sixth and the best budget in the history of the country,” the premier said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a gas processing facility at Kunnar oil and gas field in Tando Jam, Hyderabad.

“We presented a people-friendly budget,” he added. “It is aimed at the resolution of the fundamental problems of the country.”

He said besides relief to different segments of the society, tax burden has been halved by bringing the maximum tax from 35 per cent to just 15 per cent.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented on Friday the sixth budget outlay of Rs5,932.5 billion amid a strong protest from the opposition benches.



“PML-N also spoke about solving the country’s problems and will work for the people till its last day,” PM Abbasi said.

The premier further said that despite challenges, the government is completing its term, realised its targets and put Pakistan on the road to progress.

“Credit goes to PML-N for taking concrete measures for the utilisation of Thar coal and Riko Diko gold and copper deposits besides exploiting hydro-power potential of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Azad Kashmir,” he added.

“Compare PML-N’s performance to that of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and you will see a marked difference,” the premier upheld.

Taking a dig at the opposition, PM Abbasi said, “Development does not take place by giving false promises and hurling abuses.”

“The work done by PML-N during its tenure is in front of the nation.”

Regarding the upcoming general elections, PM Abbasi told the crowd, “In July, you have to decide whether you will support those who developed the country or someone else.”