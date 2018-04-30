Police arrest street criminal during Karachi mugging, accomplices flee

File Photo

KARACHI: Police arrested one street criminal during an operation conducted Sunday night in the metropolis' Gurumandir, Geo News reported, citing the district's top police official, adding that two of his accomplices managed to escape.

According to Dr Samiullah Soomro, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for District East, the three street criminals were engaged in robbing civilians when police arrived. In the ensuing chaos, one was arrested while two others fled.

The arrested street criminal was identified as Saleemullah, Soomro mentioned.



Weapons, as well as the cash looted from the civilians, were recovered from the arrestee, who, according to SSP East, has been involved in various cases of street crime.