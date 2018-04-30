Can't connect right now! retry
Police arrest street criminal during Karachi mugging, accomplices flee

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 30, 2018

File Photo

KARACHI: Police arrested one street criminal during an operation conducted Sunday night in the metropolis' Gurumandir, Geo News reported, citing the district's top police official, adding that two of his accomplices managed to escape.

According to Dr Samiullah Soomro, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for District East, the three street criminals were engaged in robbing civilians when police arrived. In the ensuing chaos, one was arrested while two others fled.

The arrested street criminal was identified as Saleemullah, Soomro mentioned.

Weapons, as well as the cash looted from the civilians, were recovered from the arrestee, who, according to SSP East, has been involved in various cases of street crime.

Comments

Growing pride: leopardess gives birth to four cubs at Peshawar zoo

Nawaz vows not not to bow down to trickery

Imran has made a secret pact with Zardari, alleges Tallal

Karachi traffic policeman rewarded for risking life to move dead cat from road

Nawaz is more cunning, opportunistic than we thought: Zardari

Lawyers ransack CPO’s office over filing of case in Faisalabad

PML-N senator fined Rs2,000 after phone rings in court

SC summons Shaikh Zayed Hospital officials over transplant unit closure

Two men arrested for allegedly raping seven-year-old in Larkana

