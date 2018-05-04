NAB closes several corruption cases in Sindh

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed corruption enquiries against several individuals in Sindh after not having found "concrete evidence" against them, a spokesman for the anti-graft body said Thursday.



NAB sources informed Geo News that the anti-graft body closed illegal assets case against Mir Munawwar Talpur, husband of Faryal Talpur.

An enquiry against Owais Muzaffar over assets beyond means has also been closed, they said, adding that the NAB's investigations against Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal could also not be completed.

According to sources, an assets reference against Sindh Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and a corruption case against Excise Minister Giyanchand Esrani have also been closed.

A corruption case against Mukesh Kumar Chawla for the purchase of cameras was also closed, while the NAB Sindh also closed its investigations against former provincial minister Ali Mardan Shah.

Investigations against provincial minister Ikram Dharejo have also been stopped, sources said.

The NAB also closed a case against former Sindh education minister Pir Mazharul Haq pertaining to 13,000 illegal appointments, sources said further. Haq was accused of corruption worth Rs5 billion.

The anti-graft body failed to file a single reference against Manzoor Qadir, former director general of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), sources added, who was accused of corruption worth Rs30 billion.

A NAB spokesman said the anti-graft body conducted investigations into corruption cases in Sindh, however, a few cases were closed because of non-availability of "concrete evidence."

On Wednesday, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft body's "sun was shining across the country not just in Punjab."

The statement by the NAB chief came in response to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who during a Labour Day event had said the sun of NAB was shining over Punjab, adding that the bureau's investigations in the province were welcomed but he would not accept double standards.

"There will be no bias in our crackdown on corrupt persons," said the NAB chief during a meeting of the anti-graft body's executive board.

"NAB does not believe in preferential treatment with anyone," Justice (retd) Iqbal further stressed at the meeting.