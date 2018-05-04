Outages persist in Karachi as power plant remains offline

Photo: File

KARACHI: Prolonged outages persisted in most parts of the metropolis on Friday as fault at the Bin Qasim Power Plant could not be fixed even after 24 hours of being traced.

According to sources, it could take another day to fix issues developed in the power plant.

Outages caused by faults at Bin Qasim Power Plant were also faced by residents of areas that are otherwise exempted from load-shedding due to low line losses.

In other areas of Karachi, duration of outages went as high as 10 hours. These localities include Shah Faisal Town, Kala Board Malir, Liaquatabad, Old City, Nazimabad, FB Area, Mehmoodabad and Manzoor Colony.

Besides, complaints of low voltage were also received from some areas.

Earlier, K-Electric officials had said that tripping of the power plant caused an electricity shortfall of 200 megawatts.

The power cut caused by tripping of Bin Qasim Power Plant made it difficult for people in the city to bear stifling weather.

Emergency declared in public hospitals

The blistering heat prompted public hospitals across Karachi to declare a two-day emergency and cancel the holidays of their employees.

The Health Department, meanwhile, has decided to establish a special ward to treat victims of the sweltering heat.

To beat the heat and avoid the dangers of heatstroke, it's important to stay hydrated at all times and avoid the sun as far as possible. If you are outside, try to keep your head covered against the sun and carry a water bottle with you.