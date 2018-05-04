Ireland announce squad for historic Test against Pakistan

Ireland cricket team - Photo ICC

Ireland will play their first Test when they face Pakistan on May 11 in Dublin. A 14-member squad has been announced which will be led by William Porterfield.



According to the ICC website, the team also includes Ed Joyce, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, Gary Wilson, Stuart Thompson, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Andre Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Tyrone Kane, Nathan Smith and James Shannon.

Notable Irish players who missed out on making the team include batsman Jack Tector, all-rounder Simi Singh and pacer Barry McCarthy.

Following the match against Ireland, Pakistan will play a two-Test series against England at Lord's (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5).