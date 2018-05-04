Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Ireland announce squad for historic Test against Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday May 04, 2018

Ireland cricket team - Photo ICC 

Ireland will play their first Test when they face Pakistan on May 11 in Dublin. A 14-member squad has been announced which will be led by William Porterfield.

According to the ICC website, the team also includes Ed Joyce, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, Gary Wilson, Stuart Thompson, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Andre Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Tyrone Kane, Nathan Smith and James Shannon.

Notable Irish players who missed out on making the team include batsman Jack Tector, all-rounder Simi Singh and pacer Barry McCarthy. 

Following the match against Ireland, Pakistan will play a two-Test series against England at Lord's (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5). 

More From Sports:

Steve Smith vows to earn back fans trust

Steve Smith vows to earn back fans trust

Updated 9 hours ago
Overhaul of domestic cricket structure needed: Najam Sethi

Overhaul of domestic cricket structure needed: Najam Sethi

 Updated 12 hours ago
Senior Pakistani umpire faces inquiry after disciplinary action

Senior Pakistani umpire faces inquiry after disciplinary action

Updated 14 hours ago
Rolando extra-time strike edges Marseille into Europa League final

Rolando extra-time strike edges Marseille into Europa League final

 Updated 15 hours ago
Diego Costa haunts Arsenal again to send Atletico into final

Diego Costa haunts Arsenal again to send Atletico into final

 Updated 16 hours ago
Kohli signs one-month deal to play for Surrey

Kohli signs one-month deal to play for Surrey

 Updated yesterday
Liverpool will be 'on fire' against Madrid in final, says Klopp

Liverpool will be 'on fire' against Madrid in final, says Klopp

 Updated yesterday
PCB may restrict players’ participation in T20 leagues

PCB may restrict players’ participation in T20 leagues

Updated yesterday
Pride of Egypt: Liverpool's Mohammad Salah

Pride of Egypt: Liverpool's Mohammad Salah

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM