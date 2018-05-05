YouTube to air new, original show hosted by Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: India Today

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra will now be hosting her very own YouTube series.

The Quantico star will host the series ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,’ which will feature her journey to meet inspirational people and ask them advice on how to change the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

YouTube recently stated that it will be expanding its slate of ad-supported originals with new projects not only from Chopra but also from Will Smith, and basketball star LeBron James.

Smith, who joined YouTube in December, is planning to jump out of a helicopter (attached to a bungee cord) over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday in September.

The stunt dubbed 'The Jump Off', will stream live on YouTube and will have a charity component.

On the other hand, James will executive produces the previously announced high school basketball docuseries 'Best Shot'. The project will debut on the NBA YouTube channel this summer.

Recently the wildly popular video-sharing platform rolled out its first major original content series, "Cobra Kai" — a revival of the 1980s saga with a twist.

It has already produced series for YouTube Red, including a fresh take on the popular "Step Up" street dance films. The first episode of "Step Up: High Water," put online in late January, has so far been seen 12 million times.