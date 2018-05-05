Can't connect right now! retry
Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is permitted to hold rallies but he will not allow them to rule as they did before August 22, 2016.

“Everyone is allowed to do politics but the dark times of the 1980s are now over,” the Sindh chief minister said while speaking to the media in Karachi.

“MQM ended the dark times themselves on August 22, 2016 and we will make sure that we do not let those times repeat,” Shah said while referring to MQM founder Altaf Hussain's vitriolic "anti-Pakistan" speech and the attacks on media houses by party activists on August 22, 2016.

The Sindh chief minister further said, “Nobody had heard of Tanki Ground in Liaquatabad, Karachi till Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a rally there a few days ago.”

“Now, MQM is holding a rally at Tanki Ground today,” he added.

The PPP leader continued that if he criticises MQM’s choice of location further they will claim that he “ruined their rally”.

MQM-Pakistan rally tonight will also be a protest, says Sattar

Farooq Sattar will address MQM rally at Laiquatabad's Tanki Ground tonight

Warning that MQM will not be allowed to hold a rally like the one held on August 22, 2016 again, Shah said, “The nation has rejected those who spread hate.”

“Residents of Karachi will only vote for PPP,” he upheld.

Shah also lashed out at Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and said he has complete authority to carry out mayoral duties.

“Waseem Akhtar has full mayoral authority if he wants to work, but if he doesn’t then he will keep saying he neither has money not power,” the Sindh chief minister concluded.

