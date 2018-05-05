Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 05 2018
By
Saiful Islam Saifi

TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

By
Saiful Islam Saifi

Saturday May 05, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government dismissed the chief executive officer of TransPeshawar over charges of poor performance that reportedly led to the delay in the inauguration of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in the city.

According to sources, KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak decided to remove TransPeshawar CEO Altaf Akbar Zaidi from duty after the latter refused to procure bus fleet worth Rs5.5 billion at a time when the BRT infrastructure and corridor were incomplete.

It has been said that the CEO was asked to transport the buses by road from China. However, Durrani refused to comply, saying that it would increase the cost of each bus by at least $30,000, besides affecting the warranty of the vehicles.

The CEO has also been reported to have informed the government that there was no depot for the hundreds of buses and the infrastructure was also not yet ready for the operation of the vehicles.

Durrani was specially called from Canada to Peshawar for BRT project since he had the experience of managing a similar scheme abroad, sources said.

KP CM Spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai said Durrani was removed since he did not perform up to the mark and kept changing dates for completion of BRT project.

Durrani kept on lying and eventually did not manage to inaugurate the project on May 1, Shaukat added.

However, removal of TransPeshawar from service would not affect the BRT project, Shaukat added. He claimed that the government stood by its promise of inaugurating the BRT system before elections.

A notification regarding Durrani’s removal has also been issued.

The decision to dismiss TransPeshawar CEO was taken after KP Cabinet briefed the chief minister on the matter.

In light of the Cabinet’s decision, KP Transport Secretary Kamran Rehman has directed the secretary of TransPeshawar’s board of directors to temporarily appoint a member of the board on the position.

TransPeshawar is a company responsible for the BRT project design, procurement, implementation, on-going BRT operations and service contract management. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

 Updated an hour ago
Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Updated 2 hours ago
Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

 Updated 3 hours ago
Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Updated 4 hours ago
Have not left the party, have no intentions of leaving PML-N: Nisar

Have not left the party, have no intentions of leaving PML-N: Nisar

 Updated 40 seconds ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM