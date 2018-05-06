Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 06 2018
By
AFP

‘Avengers’ muscles rivals aside to continue box office dominance

By
AFP

Sunday May 06, 2018

LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Infinity War" flexed its considerable muscle anew this weekend in North American theaters, pulling in a robust $112.5 million and leaving other top films in its dust, according to industry estimates.

The three-day take by the Disney/Marvel superhero epic gave it the second-highest second weekend of all time, behind only "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Only five movies have hit the $100 million mark in their second weekends, according to Variety.com.

"Avengers" sees a veritable army of superheroes — including Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Ironman (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) — joining forces to save the universe from powerful purple alien Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Globally, "Avengers" has hit the $1 billion mark in just 11 days — the fastest ever — and it has yet to open in China.

But with its enormous success, "Avengers" has left little oxygen for its competitors. The second-highest North American grosser, new rom-com "Overboard," trailed in its distant wake at just $14.8 million. Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez star in the Lionsgate remake of a 1987 movie about a struggling single mother who persuades a rich playboy with amnesia that they are married.

In the third spot was Paramount’s sci-fi horror film "A Quiet Place," at $7.6 million. The near-wordless production stars actor/director John Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a couple silently struggling to protect their family from blind aliens that track their prey by sound.

STX Films’ comedy "I Feel Pretty," starring Amy Schumer as a self-conscious woman who suffers a head injury and then sees herself as ravishingly beautiful, was fourth at $4.9 million.

And in fifth was "Rampage," from Warner Bros., at $4.6 million. The film follows Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson as a primatologist who befriends an albino gorilla, which grows to enormous size after a rogue experiment before teaming up with Johnson against invading monsters.

Rounding out the top 10 were "Tully" at $3.2 million, Black Panther at $3.1 million, Truth or Dare at $1.9 million, Super Troopers 2 at $1.8 million, and Bad Samaritan at $1.8 million.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Two-day Quetta Literary Festival kicks off

Two-day Quetta Literary Festival kicks off

Updated 59 minutes ago
Salman Khan stays out of limelight for jail appeal hearing

Salman Khan stays out of limelight for jail appeal hearing

 Updated 10 hours ago
Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's fun-filled mehndi

Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's fun-filled mehndi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Singer Adnan Sami claims staff were called 'Indian dogs' at Kuwait airport

Singer Adnan Sami claims staff were called 'Indian dogs' at Kuwait airport

 Updated 11 hours ago
Nawazuddin-starrer 'Manto' to open at Cannes on Tuesday

Nawazuddin-starrer 'Manto' to open at Cannes on Tuesday

Updated 11 hours ago
Cate Blanchett's feminist wake-up call to Cannes

Cate Blanchett's feminist wake-up call to Cannes

 Updated yesterday
Films in the running for the top prize at Cannes

Films in the running for the top prize at Cannes

 Updated yesterday
Emma Watson tweets in support of Kathua rape victim's lawyer

Emma Watson tweets in support of Kathua rape victim's lawyer

 Updated yesterday
#MeToo movement founder calls for more action

#MeToo movement founder calls for more action

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM