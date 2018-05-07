Will change process to appoint judges if re-elected: Nawaz

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said his party would change the procedure to appoint judges if it comes to power.

The Pakistan Muslime League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, while interacting with reporters outside the accountability court, said his party would work on changing the workings of the Supreme Judicial Council if it were to be elected to form the government.

"The Parliament's role needs to be made more effective," stressed Nawaz. "The new system will definitely be implemented."

'No substance to corruption cases'

Speaking about the corruption cases against Nawaz, the veteran politician pointed out that it was his 62nd appearance in the accountability court in the past eight months — when the case had commenced.

He regretted that the allegations against him had no substance. "Had the allegations been legitimate, the cases would have reached their conclusions in eight weeks, not eight months."

Noting that today was his 62nd appearance in court, the three-time prime minister wondered how long these cases would drag on as the first extension of the six-month deadline has now passed as well.

Nawaz lamented that corruption cases against members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been in the cold storage for years while the ones against him are being rushed without any headway.

The former premier pleaded for the cases to be taken back as "there was nothing in them".

He also claimed that the witnesses brought by the prosecution failed to provide anything substantial against him and his family with regard to the charges. 

'Iqbal's assassination attempt no ordinary incident'

Nawaz pointed out that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal's assassination attempt was "no ordinary incident".

He condemned the attack, in which Iqbal sustained injuries, and regretted that 'things had come to this point.'

While referring to the Supreme Court's order calling back police personnel from security duties of non-essential personnel, the former premier wondered where the minister's security was at the time of the incident. 

In response to a question regarding possibilities of a poll delay following the attack, Nawaz said his party will not let general elections be delayed in the country at any cost. 

Will not let extremism thrive: Chaudry

Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudry, in a statement, said his party would not allow a delay in the upcoming elections at any cost.

“We will not let extremism thrive in the country,” he added while speaking to media persons in Islamabad outside the Supreme Court.

“Political activity should continue no matter what.”

Chaudry further lamented, "Targeting of PML-N is having an adverse effect on the country."

