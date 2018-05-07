Can't connect right now! retry
Bench hearing contempt case against Tallal Chaudry dissolves

Monday May 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The contempt of court case against State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry was adjourned indefinitely on Monday after the bench hearing the case was dissolved. 

The three-member bench was dissolved owing to the retirement today of its head, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan. 

During today's hearing, Justice Ejaz remarked that the minister will be given a complete chance to present his defence. 

At the last hearing of the case on May 4, the minister’s counsel, Kamran Murtaza, had requested the apex court to adjourn the hearing until today, which was approved.

People will decide disqualification cases: Tallal Chaudry

State interior minister made the remarks outside the Supreme Court hearing contempt case against him

Chaudry was held in contempt after he made anti judiciary remarks at a party rally earlier this year.

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudry on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.

Chaudry has been indicted in the case and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

The next hearing of the case will now be held after the chief justice forms a new bench. 

