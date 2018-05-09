Can't connect right now! retry
Ethnicity not basis of demand for new Southern Punjab province: Khusro Bakhtiar

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 09, 2018

MNA Khusro Bakhtiar (right) and PML-N's Tariq Fazal Chaudhry (left) speaking on Geo News' programme Capital Talk on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 

ISLAMABAD: MNA Khusro Bakhtiar on Wednesday explained that ethnicity was not the basis of the demand for a separate Southern Punjab province. 

Bakhtiar, who joined PTI earlier today, said Imran had promised to deliver a separate South Punjab province which was the demand of his group Junoobi Punjab Suba Mahaaz. "On April 29, under the shadow of Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, Imran Khan promised to make a separate South Punjab province."

Speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk, Bakhtiar said his demand was for a new Southern Punjab province and not a Saraiki province. 

"We never put forward the demand for a new province on an ethnic basis," he reiterated, adding that he would withdraw his demand upon any hint of ethnic prejudice.

"People of South Punjab do not support PML-N anymore," he said.

Imran promises new province as PML-N South Punjab defectors join PTI

MNA Khusro Bakhtiar, who heads a group of national and provincial lawmakers, holds press conference alongside PTI chief Imran Khan

Bakhtiar said renewed efforts had been made to put forward the demand for a new province so visits had been made and consultations about Zone 1 and Zone 2 were underway by the ruling party. 

PML-N's Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, however, alleged that the issue of a new province was not as simple as it seemed to be.

"What is being portrayed is different from reality," said Chaudhry. "Why didn't they raise their voice when they were in the Cabinet if their demand for the South Punjab province was sincere."  

The PML-N leader warned the opposition against using the people of South Punjab for their own gains. 

"You are free to become part of any political party but do not fool the people of South Punjab," stated Chaudhry, adding that the final decision was of the residents of the region.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) lawmakers from South Punjab, who had recently parted ways with the ruling party, joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) earlier today.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran had said he supported a separate province for South Punjab because it was difficult to administer big units.

"A separate province is not enough and we will form a committee to solve South Punjab's issues," the PTI chief had promised earlier today. 

