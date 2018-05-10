Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N, MMA representatives condemn Lyari attack on Aqeel Rehman

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 10, 2018

KARACHI: Representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) each condemned Wednesday night the attack on PML-N's local leader Aqeel Rehmani in Lyari that took place only hours ago.

Asad Usmani, the spokesperson for PML-N's Sindh chapter, condemned the allegedly targetted incident wherein Rehmani was shot at. He said miscreants are gaining footing in the city once again and that the government of Sindh has failed terribly in maintaining peace.

On the other hand, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the president of the MMA's Karachi chapter, noted that the attack on the PML-N's local leader was condemnable.

The firing and hand grenade attacks are a conspiracy to sabotage peace in Lyari, he said, adding that casualties pertaining to political workers and civilians equalled government's failure.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Medical board’s approval needed to meet Ahsan Iqbal: son

Medical board’s approval needed to meet Ahsan Iqbal: son

 Updated 32 minutes ago
PML-N govt has never given importance to parliament: Shah

PML-N govt has never given importance to parliament: Shah

 Updated 2 hours ago
Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi: CJP

Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi: CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
SJC hearing against high court judges to be partly public, rules SC

SJC hearing against high court judges to be partly public, rules SC

Updated 2 hours ago
Two policemen suspended for ‘torturing man to death’ in Rawalpindi

Two policemen suspended for ‘torturing man to death’ in Rawalpindi

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP summons all airlines' CEOs, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on May 12

CJP summons all airlines' CEOs, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on May 12

 Updated 4 hours ago
Blast near railway track in Dasht town of Balochistan

Blast near railway track in Dasht town of Balochistan

Updated 3 hours ago
Ahead of Ramazan, chicken prices sky high in Lahore

Ahead of Ramazan, chicken prices sky high in Lahore

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB exceeding mandate in several cases, says Nawaz

NAB exceeding mandate in several cases, says Nawaz

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM