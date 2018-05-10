PML-N, MMA representatives condemn Lyari attack on Aqeel Rehman

KARACHI: Representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) each condemned Wednesday night the attack on PML-N's local leader Aqeel Rehmani in Lyari that took place only hours ago.

Asad Usmani, the spokesperson for PML-N's Sindh chapter, condemned the allegedly targetted incident wherein Rehmani was shot at. He said miscreants are gaining footing in the city once again and that the government of Sindh has failed terribly in maintaining peace.

On the other hand, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the president of the MMA's Karachi chapter, noted that the attack on the PML-N's local leader was condemnable.

The firing and hand grenade attacks are a conspiracy to sabotage peace in Lyari, he said, adding that casualties pertaining to political workers and civilians equalled government's failure.