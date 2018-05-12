Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday May 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Younis Khan wins hearts with classy response to young fan’s letter

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 12, 2018

Younis Khan retired from international cricket in 2017/File photo 

Pakistan’s batting legend Younis Khan won his fans’ hearts on several occasions during his illustrious career, but his particularly adorable response to a young boy’s letter has bowled us over, yet again.

Two years ago, a 10-year old fan from New Zealand Felix Anderson wrote to his hero Younis Khan asking for a little help with playing the cover drive and the cut shot.

Felix's letter to Younis Khan. Photo: Twitter 

Younis, who retired from international cricket in 2017, finally found the letter and made a personal coaching video, just for Felix.

The former batsman posted the video on Twitter and wished all the best to his little fan.

More From Sports:

Powerlifter Maryam Nasim secures bronze medal in international event

Powerlifter Maryam Nasim secures bronze medal in international event

Updated 2 hours ago
Ireland proud on Test debut even as Pakistan 'get away'

Ireland proud on Test debut even as Pakistan 'get away'

 Updated 3 hours ago
How the favourites are shaping up a month from the World Cup

How the favourites are shaping up a month from the World Cup

 Updated 4 hours ago
Matloob Ahmed tops leader’s board at DHA Open Golf Championship

Matloob Ahmed tops leader’s board at DHA Open Golf Championship

 Updated 16 hours ago
Diplomatic League concludes with glittering ceremony in Islamabad

Diplomatic League concludes with glittering ceremony in Islamabad

Updated 17 hours ago
Hafeez raises doubts over ICC’s process for reporting suspect actions

Hafeez raises doubts over ICC’s process for reporting suspect actions

 Updated 18 hours ago
Gianluigi Buffon charged by UEFA after referee rant

Gianluigi Buffon charged by UEFA after referee rant

 Updated 22 hours ago
Cyclists pedal towards Sost in second stage of Tour de Khunjreb

Cyclists pedal towards Sost in second stage of Tour de Khunjreb

 Updated 23 hours ago
Pakistan name squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan name squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

 Updated 24 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM