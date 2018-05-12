Younis Khan wins hearts with classy response to young fan’s letter

Younis Khan retired from international cricket in 2017/File photo

Pakistan’s batting legend Younis Khan won his fans’ hearts on several occasions during his illustrious career, but his particularly adorable response to a young boy’s letter has bowled us over, yet again.

Two years ago, a 10-year old fan from New Zealand Felix Anderson wrote to his hero Younis Khan asking for a little help with playing the cover drive and the cut shot.

Felix's letter to Younis Khan. Photo: Twitter

Younis, who retired from international cricket in 2017, finally found the letter and made a personal coaching video, just for Felix.

The former batsman posted the video on Twitter and wished all the best to his little fan.