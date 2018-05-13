Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 13 2018
11 dead, 16 injured in rain-related incidents in Punjab, KP

Sunday May 13, 2018

Photo: File

LAHORE: A total of 11 people died after rain wreaked havoc in Punjab and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday night.

At least eight people lost their lives while 16 got injured after roof and walls of a shack collapsed in Bajaur Agency.

In Nowshera, one man was killed after being struck by lightning. In Bhakkar district of Punjab, a collapsed roof of a shack resulted in two dead and three injured.

In Swat, rain has resulted in roads turning into puddles where several cars were stuck.

The temperature dropped drastically with rain pouring down for the last 10 days in Parachinar and hail storms in Koh-i- Safed mountain range.

Chichawatni, Hafizabad and Sialkot also received rain which has resulted in the temperatures dropping in the cities.

In Gujranwala, 100 electricity feeders tripped resulted in public being without electricity for several hours.

According to the MET office, KP, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sarghoda, Faisalabad and Malakand divisions are expected to receive rain along with Hazara, Quetta and Zhob divisions today.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to remain hot with the maximum temperature recorded to be between 35 – 37ºC for the next 24 hours.  

