Saturday May 19 2018
Priyanka Chopra in London for royal wedding

Saturday May 19, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, one of the royal wedding’s most anticipated guests, has arrived in London to watch her friend Meghan Markle walk down the aisle.

Chopra arrived in London on Friday in the perfect pre-wedding look -- a plaid suit from Alberta Ferretti.

The actor also shared pictures on her Instagram of her in London ahead of the royal wedding.

Welcomed by the UK sun... #nomakeupnofilter

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

The Quantico star became friends with Markle, the former star of Suits, after the duo met at an event in Los Angeles in 2016.

According to reports, the two hit it off instantly. “We bonded as actors. We just became friends, like two girls would,” Priyanka had told People magazine in 2017.

Meghan then interviewed Priyanka for her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, according to The Hindu.

Soon, they became good friends and started hanging out regularly.

Earlier, Meghan had also talked about Priyanka during an interview. “I would love to work with her on a film one day! I told her specifically that my dream is to work with her on a Bollywood film, because I think it would be so much fun — she said I should do it,” she had said.

Chopra also recently wrote a piece on Meghan for Time magazine as she featured in their list of 100 Most Influential and called her a “princess for the people.”

The Bollywood actor will be one of the very few Indian faces present at the royal wedding. 

