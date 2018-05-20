Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Adviser to Balochistan CM Dr Ruqayya Hashmi resigns

Sunday May 20, 2018

Dr Ruqayya Hashmi. Photo: APP/File

QUETTA: Adviser to Balochistan CM on Finance Dr Ruqayya Hashmi has resigned from her post.

According to sources, Dr Hashmi has resigned over irrational behavior of certain lawmakers.

She has sent her resignation to Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, sources said.

It has been said that Dr Hashmi decided to resign after an altercation which resulted over disagreement with some lawmakers on certain aspects of the budget. 

Balochistan presents budget worth Rs352.3bn for fiscal 2018-19

The budget has to be announced on May 12 but session was postponed

However, the government was trying to convince her to take the resignation back till this report was filed, sources said.

Dr Hashmi presented the budget on May 14, which was approved by Balochistan Cabinet.

During the session, she spoke about the deficit and allocations made to various sectors of the province.

