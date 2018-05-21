Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI to contest elections alone, no alliance with any party: Fawad Chaudhry

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 21, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry pictured while addressing a press conference along with other party leaders in Islamabad here on Monday, May 21, 2018. Photo: Geo News
 

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday dismissed the possibility of forming an alliance with any party in the upcoming elections.

"We have clarified time and again that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will contest the elections as a single party," he said. 

"Rumours have been abuzz that PTI is forming an alliance with PML-Q but we would like to reiterate that we will not be forming an alliance with any party." 

Chaudhry, along with other party leaders was addressing a press conference in the federal capital. 

He criticised the deposed prime minister for responding to only 58 of the 128 questions to which the accountability court has solicited a response in the Avenfield Properties reference. 

