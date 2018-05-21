PTI to contest elections alone, no alliance with any party: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry pictured while addressing a press conference along with other party leaders in Islamabad here on Monday, May 21, 2018. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday dismissed the possibility of forming an alliance with any party in the upcoming elections.

"We have clarified time and again that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will contest the elections as a single party," he said.



"Rumours have been abuzz that PTI is forming an alliance with PML-Q but we would like to reiterate that we will not be forming an alliance with any party."

Chaudhry, along with other party leaders was addressing a press conference in the federal capital.

He criticised the deposed prime minister for responding to only 58 of the 128 questions to which the accountability court has solicited a response in the Avenfield Properties reference.