Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
REUTERS

Barack and Michelle Obama sign Netflix production deal

By
REUTERS

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have struck a deal to produce films and series for Netflix, the streaming service said on Monday, giving the former first couple a powerful and unprecedented platform to shape their post-White House legacy.

Under the name Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas have the option to produce scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and feature films, Netflix said in a statement.

The Obamas will have hands-on involvement in producing content and will appear personally in some of the shows while curating others, said a person familiar with the deal.

Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed and the first of the programming is not expected to reach viewers until about May 2019, the person said.

The agreement between the Obamas and Netflix, which boasts some 125 million subscribers worldwide, is a first for any occupant of the White House.

The closest comparison is former US Vice President Al Gore, whose global warming documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” won an Oscar in 2007. 

Gore also launched a youth-oriented cable TV network, Current TV, in 2005 but it was sold to Middle-East based Al Jazeera in 2013, which later shut it down.

The Obamas gave no details of the topics they planned to cover but the content is not expected to be directly political.

Barack Obama in a statement recalled the “fascinating people” from all walks of life that he had met during his eight years in office, ending in January 2017.

“We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world,” he added.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement that the Obamas are “uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better.”

The deal with the Obamas also marks one of the biggest coups for Netflix in drawing top-level talent away from traditional Hollywood studios and television networks.

In the past year, Netflix has cut deals with Shonda Rhimes, the woman behind hits like “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Emmy-winning Ryan Murphy, who created “Glee” and directed the TV series “American Crime Story.”

Netflix, which has budgeted $8 billion for programming in 2018, is also producing Martin Scorsese’s next film starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Barack Obama was the first guest on David Letterman’s return to television in an extended talk show format with Netflix that debuted in January.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Sania Mirza responds to rumours about her biopic

Sania Mirza responds to rumours about her biopic

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will Smith to perform official song for World Cup 2018

Will Smith to perform official song for World Cup 2018

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor responds to rumours of rivalry with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonam Kapoor responds to rumours of rivalry with Kareena Kapoor Khan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Official photos of royal wedding released

Official photos of royal wedding released

 Updated 20 hours ago
Priyanka pens heartfelt letter to Meghan after royal wedding

Priyanka pens heartfelt letter to Meghan after royal wedding

 Updated 23 hours ago
PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

 Updated yesterday
Virat Kohli says wife Anushka Sharma is the ‘captain’ off-field

Virat Kohli says wife Anushka Sharma is the ‘captain’ off-field

Updated yesterday
'Deadpool 2' surges to box office lead

'Deadpool 2' surges to box office lead

 Updated yesterday
Japanese film 'Shoplifters' wins top prize at Cannes film festival

Japanese film 'Shoplifters' wins top prize at Cannes film festival

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM