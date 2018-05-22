National Assembly informed of no ban on gas connections in Sindh

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Tuesday apprised the National Assembly that there was no ban on provision of new gas connections, adding Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was providing connections on first come first serve basis.



Replying to a Call Attention Notice raised by Nazir Ahmed Bughio regarding non-provision of new gas connections to consumers in Sindh, the minister said the company received around 80,000 to100,000 applications every year for new connections.

He said connection were being provided to the consumers within 45 days after due process.

He said earlier, there were only ban on commercial connections but it has also been abolished after import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

“Neither there is an issue of giving new connections in Sindh nor any issue of gas shortage,” he said.

Ahmed said the issue was also included in the agenda of Council of Common Interests and all matters were being resolved through mutual understandings.