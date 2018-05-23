Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Govt backtracking on earlier commitment on caretaker PM: Shah

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said the government is backtracking on its earlier commitment regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

“At this point, it is appearing that the matter regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister will be settled through a parliamentary committee as the government is backtracking on its earlier commitment,” Shah said while speaking to media men in his chambers.

“Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has no authority to reject our nominees for caretaker premier,” the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said.

Shah continued, “Names suggested by the opposition cannot be rejected, in fact they will be sent to a parliamentary committee.”

Making efforts to decide caretaker PM through Parliament: Shah

PM Abbasi, Khursheed Shah to meet again on Wednesday or Thursday to finalise name

Shah on Tuesday said both the government and the opposition are trying their best to finalise the name of caretaker prime minister through the Parliament.

The opposition leader and PM Abbasi have met five times but no consensus has been reached on the name for the position of caretaker premier. Another meeting is expected to be held between the two leaders this week.

After his meeting with the premier on Tuesday, Shah had said, "It would be good for the Parliament if this matter can be agreed upon in [the upcoming] meeting."

"If not, then [a committee] will be constituted, to which the names will be sent within three days and the majority decision will be [implemented]," Shah said.

He added that he had put forward names of senior bureaucrats for consideration for the post of caretaker PM. 

However, according to sources, former prime minister and PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif is not in favour of appointing a retired justice or bureaucrat as the caretaker premier, and hence PM Abbasi has asked for more time on the matter.

Nawaz doesn’t want retired judge or bureaucrat to be caretaker PM

According to sources, Prime Minister Abbasi has sought more time for Shah in an effort to persuade Nawaz Sharif over the appointment

The government is believed to have suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who was earlier touted as among the favourites for the post, is missing from the list, sources said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for caretaker prime minister.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Saudi ambassador visits Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine

Saudi ambassador visits Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Fauzia Kasuri announces quitting PTI

Fauzia Kasuri announces quitting PTI

 Updated 2 hours ago
Hafeez responds to PCB notice, says 'never criticised ICC'

Hafeez responds to PCB notice, says 'never criticised ICC'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan’s progress affected by my ouster: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s progress affected by my ouster: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS says junior leaders have critical role in modern warfare: ISPR

COAS says junior leaders have critical role in modern warfare: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
Three PML-N members defect to PTI

Three PML-N members defect to PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
World Bank vows to resolve India-Pakistan water issues amicably

World Bank vows to resolve India-Pakistan water issues amicably

 Updated 4 hours ago
Parliamentary committee agrees on amendment for KP-FATA merger

Parliamentary committee agrees on amendment for KP-FATA merger

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz has no regrets over his actions: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz has no regrets over his actions: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM