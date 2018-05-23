Govt backtracking on earlier commitment on caretaker PM: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said the government is backtracking on its earlier commitment regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister.



“At this point, it is appearing that the matter regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister will be settled through a parliamentary committee as the government is backtracking on its earlier commitment,” Shah said while speaking to media men in his chambers.

“Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has no authority to reject our nominees for caretaker premier,” the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said.

Shah continued, “Names suggested by the opposition cannot be rejected, in fact they will be sent to a parliamentary committee.”

Shah on Tuesday said both the government and the opposition are trying their best to finalise the name of caretaker prime minister through the Parliament.



The opposition leader and PM Abbasi have met five times but no consensus has been reached on the name for the position of caretaker premier. Another meeting is expected to be held between the two leaders this week.

After his meeting with the premier on Tuesday, Shah had said, "It would be good for the Parliament if this matter can be agreed upon in [the upcoming] meeting."

"If not, then [a committee] will be constituted, to which the names will be sent within three days and the majority decision will be [implemented]," Shah said.

He added that he had put forward names of senior bureaucrats for consideration for the post of caretaker PM.



However, according to sources, former prime minister and PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif is not in favour of appointing a retired justice or bureaucrat as the caretaker premier, and hence PM Abbasi has asked for more time on the matter.

The government is believed to have suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who was earlier touted as among the favourites for the post, is missing from the list, sources said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for caretaker prime minister.