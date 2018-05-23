Three PML-N members defect to PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan welcoming new members to his party. Photo: Geo News

BHAKKAR: Three members of the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz, defected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday.

The defecting members include MNA and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Dr Afzal Khan Dhandla, MPA Malik Ghazanfar Cheena, and MPA Amir Inayat Shahani.

Last week, a sitting lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz defected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with two former legislators.



PML-N member of the National Assembly Jaffar Leghari announced joining the PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore.

Former MNA Dr Meena Leghari and ex-senator Mohsin Leghari followed MNA Jafar Laghari in joining Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In April, eight lawmakers announced quitting the ruling PML-N and later joined the PTI.

Those deserting the ruling party included 6 MNAs and 2 MPAs, who announced to launch of a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province.

Of late, PML-N has suffered a number of defections, mostly to rival PTI.