Wednesday May 23 2018
Three PML-N members defect to PTI

Wednesday May 23, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan welcoming new members to his party. Photo: Geo News 

BHAKKAR: Three members of the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz, defected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday. 

The defecting members include MNA and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Dr Afzal Khan Dhandla, MPA Malik Ghazanfar Cheena, and MPA Amir Inayat Shahani.  

MNA and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Dr Afzal Khan Dhandla, MPA Malik Ghazanfar Cheena, and MPA Amir Inayat Shahani joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Photo: Geo News    
Last week, a sitting lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz defected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with two former legislators.

PML-N member of the National Assembly Jaffar Leghari announced joining the PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore.

Former MNA Dr Meena Leghari and ex-senator Mohsin Leghari followed MNA Jafar Laghari in joining Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PML-N MPA Kanwal Nauman resigns after inaction over ‘genuine issues’

Nauman complains Punjab Chief Minister never had time to address her complaints

In April, eight lawmakers announced quitting the ruling PML-N and later joined the PTI.

Those deserting the ruling party included 6 MNAs and 2 MPAs, who announced to launch of a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province.

Of late, PML-N has suffered a number of defections, mostly to rival PTI.

