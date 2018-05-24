Kohli reveals what he doesn’t want in his house when he and Anushka have children

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photo: Instagram

Indian cricket team captain and arguably one of the country’s best cricketers Virat Kohli has opened up about his secret honeymoon, having kids and fame.



Months after his secret wedding to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Kohli during an interview with ESPN revealed that the two had an equally secret honeymoon in Finland.

According to the report, Virat and Anushka went to the capital city of Lapland, Rovaniemi, for their honeymoon. Although, there was no paparazzi there, the couple bumped into three Indians.

“We bumped into three Indians at a coffee shop,” Virat said, laughing. “What are the odds?”

However, he shared that they asked the people to not mention their meeting on social media and they agreed.

Further speaking about his marriage, Kohli shared that Anushka is very spiritual and has has a calming effect on him too. At the start of his career in the Indian team, Kohli was deemed as aggressive by many.

Speaking to the sports channel, Kohli said, “I have realised a lot of things in the past few years since I’ve been with my wife. Because she is a very spiritual person and I have sort of drifted on that path as well. Now things are unlocking in a way that is very difficult for me to explain to people. But I understand that I was always meant to do this. If I am meant to do this in every lifetime of mine, I will do it 100 times over. It’s a blessing.”

The cricketer while speaking about fame said that he is aware that everything in life is transient. “It will end one day.”

He further revealed one thing that he does not want in his house once he and Anushka have children.

“I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up," he said.