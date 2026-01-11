Taylor Swift evades cameras during night out with friends ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be soaking up their downtime before the wedding preparations take off in full swing.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the NFL star, also 36, were reportedly out for dinner with friends in Los Angeles on Friday night, January 9.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker had her strict security around and managed to avoid the cameras completely as she arrived and left the place.

It was only after the paparazzi got a glimpse of her celebrity friends - the Haim sisters, and Sombr- that the dinner came to be known.

The pictures also showed the essentials of a quintessential Swift-hangout as her friends were seen carrying packages of sourdough loaves on their way out, adorned with handwritten labels with bread puns that weren’t quite legible in the pictures.

The Grammy winner seems to be enjoying her favourite hobby, with her favourite man, her husband-to-be, by her side while she plans her wedding in complete secrecy.

Besides working on her album, The Life of a Showgirl, last year, Swift spent most of her time baking the infamous sourdough bread, as she shared in various interviews, including the New Heights podcast.

“The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way … I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now,” she said during her appearance at the show in August.