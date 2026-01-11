Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens friendship fallout reemerges after new rift

Ashley Tisdale's feud with bff Vanessa Hudgens resurfaces amid mom group drama

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale used to be inseparable years ago, until they drifted apart - similar to the fate of her mom group.

The High School Musical co-stars reportedly ended their friendship because of Austin Butler, who was a mutual friend of theirs and later Hudgens’ boyfriend.

However, when the couple broke up, the Spring Breakers star felt like Tisdale supported Butler more throughout the situation, while Hudgens felt alone.

Despite the breakup being a catalyst for their friendship fallout, “Vanessa and Ashley were already drifting apart just due to becoming two different adults from the young girls they were when they became friends,” an insider told The Sun.

The source claimed that Hudgens “didn’t feel supported during that breakup and felt Ashley focused on herself, her family, and her problems when Vanessa was in a time of need.”

Gradually, the two pals drifted apart and found it healthier to focus on their lives separately.

Hudgens went on to get married to Cole Tucker three years after the breakup, and Tisdale was nowhere in attendance.

In the light of recent events involving the mom group drama, the source went on to allege that Tisdale “Tries to seem like a girl’s girl, but she doesn’t back that up when she’s needed by her closest friends.”