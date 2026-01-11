Popular Influencer Haley Kalil appears to take subtle jab at ex husband

Popular influencer Haley Kalil seemingly took a subtle jab at her ex-husband Matt Kalil after he sued her.

The model, known by her social media username haleyybaylee, recently shed light on a specific quality she wants to have in her potential love interest.

The 33-year-old was at the 2026 WWD Style Awards when she shared her “ins and outs” for 2026, involving a hunt for “good guys.”

“We need some good guys,” she told E! News. “Out is going to be ego, pride, being a mean anybody. Like, say ‘goodbye’ to mean and ‘hello’ to nice.”

Her “good guys” comments appeared to be a low-key dig at her former partner in the wake of his legal action following her explicit remarks about him.

For the unversed, Matt, 36, is suing Haley over what she said about his body during a Twitch live stream in November 2025.

Following her private and inappropriate comments, the former NFL star chose to initiate a legal action against her, claiming the former beauty pageant titleholder’s comments had garnered him “unwanted attention and invasive commentary.”

The point of contention was about privacy, consent, and reputational harm.

Matt has emphasised that Haley crossed a line by publicly discussing intimate details about him.