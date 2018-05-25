KP Assembly session summoned to mull over KP-FATA merger

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly has summoned a session at 2pm on Sunday to mull over the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the province.



Currently, the provincial government is currently in talks with opposition parties in order to the discuss the merger.



According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Yousafzai, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) protest against the merger was useless. He added they should accept their defeat because, in a democracy, it is the decision of the majority.



JUIF announced on Friday to surround the provincial assembly to protest the passage of bill.

On Thursday, the National Assembly passed the bill titled Thirty-First Amendment Act, 2018, with over two- thirds majority paving way for the merger. The bill was moved by Minister for Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.

Two hundred and twenty-nine parliamentarians voted in favour of the constitutional amendment while one voted against it. The bill was opposed by government-allied parties JUI-F and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

Senate expected to approve KP-FATA merger bill today

Senate is expected to give green light today (Friday) for the landmark bill clearing the way for the merger of Fata with KP.



After the approval from Senate, President Mamnoon Hussain will sign the bill turning it into a law.



The amendment will bring an end to colonial-era laws governing Fata, extending the writ of Pakistani courts to its districts and increasing development assistance to its residents.



'KP Assembly seats to increase to 147'

The draft bill seeks to amend seven articles in the Constitution to allow implementation of proposed reforms.



The bill seeks an amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution, which defines the country’s territory and mentions Fata as a separate entity along with other four provinces.

It also seeks to increase the number of seats for KP Assembly to 147 from the current 126.

The general seats of the provincial assembly will increase from 99 to 117, the bill states. Moreover, the seats for women will be increased from 22 to 26, while religious minorities’ seats will increase from three to four.

According to the sub-section of the bill, Fata will be granted 18 general seats, four seats for women and one for minorities.

Moreover, Fata's 12 seats in National Assembly will be merged in KP Assembly and KP seats will increase from 48 to 60 in the National Assembly.