Pakistan rejects India’s protest over GB Order 2018

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government on May 21 formally promulgated Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday rejected India's protest over Gilgit Baltistan Order and said that it doesn't accept India's claims on occupied-Kashmir.



In a statement released by a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, it said that Pakistan doesn't accept India's claims over the occupied Kashmir.

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government on May 21 formally promulgated Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, which provides devolution of greater administrative authority and financial powers to the area. The GB Order 2018 shifted powers of the Gilgit Baltistan Council to Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, entrusting with powers to make legislation regarding mineral, hydro power and tourism sectors.

"Facts and contemporary situation are contrary to the so-called claims leveled by India. Kashmir is a disputed region," said the statement, adding that the United Nations have passed resolutions on the Kashmir's right to self-determination.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that India should end its illegal occupation of Kashmir rather than staging a baseless protest.

The protest was further rebuked on the grounds that, how can India preach to the international community while being a grave violator of human rights in the occupied valley.

"Pakistan is a responsible member of the international community. The GB order is placed to further empower the local people of the area," the statement added.