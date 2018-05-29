Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
Web Desk

Rishi Kapoor did not recognise Ranbir in 'Sanju' trailer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 29, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani. Photo: AFP

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has admitted that he did not recognise his son, Ranbir Kapoor, in the trailer of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

“I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt,” said Rishi after watching the trailer of the biopic on Sanjay Dutt essayed by Ranbir.

“You don’t know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod Chopra and Raju [Rajkumar Hirani] have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt,” he reiterated.

Rishi claimed that he felt overwhelmed after watching the trailer and was proud of his son.

“The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him,” he said.

In a teaser of the film released last month, it was hard to tell the difference between the Sanju played by Ranbir and Dutt himself.

Sanju showcases the highs and lows of Dutt’s life.

The film which also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza is scheduled to release on June 29.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

In pictures: Bill Gold's iconic movie posters

In pictures: Bill Gold's iconic movie posters

Updated 2 hours ago
Mac Cosmetics mocked for Sehri makeup tutorial video

Mac Cosmetics mocked for Sehri makeup tutorial video

 Updated 22 hours ago
Meera is Attiqur Rehman's wife, court rules after nine years

Meera is Attiqur Rehman's wife, court rules after nine years

 Updated 24 hours ago
Amir Khan slams report of affair with beautician as 'total nonsense'

Amir Khan slams report of affair with beautician as 'total nonsense'

 Updated yesterday
Arjun Rampal, wife announce separation after 20 years of marriage

Arjun Rampal, wife announce separation after 20 years of marriage

 Updated yesterday
Golden age for Kylie as Australia's pop princess turns 50

Golden age for Kylie as Australia's pop princess turns 50

 Updated 2 days ago
America revisits 'Pizza Bomber' mystery with new Netflix series

America revisits 'Pizza Bomber' mystery with new Netflix series

 Updated 2 days ago
It's 'Love, Actually' as bachelor Hugh Grant marries at 57

It's 'Love, Actually' as bachelor Hugh Grant marries at 57

 Updated 2 days ago
Live-action 'Kim Possible' movie cast revealed

Live-action 'Kim Possible' movie cast revealed

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM