Wednesday May 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two soldiers martyred, three injured in North Waziristan Agency: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 30, 2018

A security forces vehicle struck an improvised explosive device planted on the track by terrorists near Datakhel in North Waziristan Agency here on Tuesday, May 30, 2018. Photo: File
 

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred and three injured after a security forces vehicle struck an IED in North Waziristan Agency, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted on the track by terrorists near Datakhel.

Soldiers Lance Naik Momin Ali and Sepoy Saleem were martyred. The injured were evacuated to CMH Peshawar, said the military's media wing.

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

Another explosion happened in the agency of FATA later in the morning

Last month, one security official was martyred while three others were injured in an explosion in Dattakhel. According to government officials, officials of the Bomb Disposal Unit were targetted while disposing of an explosive device. 

The blast was followed by another a few hours later in Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency. However, no casualties were reported in the second explosion. Security personnel injured in the first blast were shifted to Combined Military Hospital Bannu for treatment.

The explosion had occurred when a routine curfew was imposed in the area. Although most of the areas in North Waziristan Agency have been cleared following military operations, some attacks still occur.

