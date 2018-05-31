Julia Roberts to present George Clooney with AFI Life Achievement Award

Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Photo: Sony Entertainment

Julia Roberts will present the AFI Life Achievement Award to fellow actor George Clooney.

Roberts who has co-starred with Clooney in a number of films including "Ocean's Eleven," ''Ocean's Twelve" and "Money Monster", was announced as the presenter on Wednesday by the American Film Institute, reported Variety.

She also starred in his directorial debut "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."

An eight-time eight Academy Award nominee, Clooney has won the film industry's most coveted honour twice: one for best-supporting actor in “Syriana” and another for best picture with “Argo.”

He also received the best actor nominations for his work in“Michael Clayton,” “Up in the Air,” and“The Descendants”; directing and screenwriting nominations for “Good Night and Good Luck”; and a screenwriting nomination for“The Ides of March.”

The ceremony will take place on June 7 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.