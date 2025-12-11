Rowan Atkinson reveals reason of being away from social media

Rowan Atkinson's 'Man vs. Baby' is now streaming on Netflix

Rowan Atkinson has always kept a low profile even though he is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood.

The 70-year-old actor is famous for his silent iconic character Mr. Bean, which represents a human child trapped in a man’s body.

Rowan’s new miniseries Man vs Baby has released on Netflix following the release of Man vs. Bee released in 2022.

While promoting the show at BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, the Blackadder actor opened why he chooses to stay away from the internet life.

Atkinson finds comfort in keeping a distance from social media as it removes a constant stream of noise.

He also admits that it also keeps him disconnected with the love or criticism he receives from people, which he does accept is a small price to pay.

Meanwhile, the character that brought him immense fame is not very much likable for the actor himself.

Rowan personally is not fond of the Mr. Bean as a man as he considers him as a “selfish, self-serving, anarchic child”.

During the screening of Man vs. Baby, he confessed, “I dislike Mr Bean as a person, I certainly would never like to have dinner with him.”