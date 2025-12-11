Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky part ways after facing relationship strain?

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are reportedly facing challenges in their 14-year marriage as the actor is trying to balance his Hollywood career with family life in Australia.

Sources told Globe that the couple has been under pressure due to long distances and demanding work schedules.

Chris, 42, is said be to be spending much of his time filming in the US while Pataky, 49, stays in Australia with their three children.

Although the Interceptor actress took on fewer projects, she is also travelling for work in Europe, which added to the strain.

An insider said that with Chris away so often, he and Elsa have “really drifted apart.”

However, the source added that the Thor actor has admitted that “things are just off track” and is seeking advice from close friends Matt and Luciana Damon.

The Damons, who went through challenges in their own marriage, encouraged him to prioritise family time.

The insider also explained that Damon suggested steps like therapy and planning moments together.

As the couple approaches their 15th wedding anniversary, Chris has been asked to organise a getaway without the children to reconnect with Elsa.

The insider also said that “even the smallest sign from Chris that he is willing to fight for his marriage would go a long way with Elsa.”

Despite the struggles, sources also stressed that there is still “a huge amount of love between them,” and both are working to “find their way back to each other.”

Fans will be watching closely as the couple facing this challenging period, hoping that the distance and busy schedules do not overshadow the love they have for each other.