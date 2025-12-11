'RHOSLC' alum Jen Shah gets out of prison 4 years early

Shah, 52, didn't even serve half of her sentence as she walks free due to good behaviour

Jen Shah has been released from prison four years early.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum was released from federal prison on Wednesday, December 10, after just two years of serving her six-and-a-half year sentence, a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Footage captured by ABC’s Nightline captured Shah’s emotional reunion with her family outside of the minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas, where she had been locked up since 2023. Still sporting her gray prison swears, Shah, 52, hugged her husband Sharrieff and their two sons. The family then got into a black car and drove away.

The Bravo star has been transferred to “community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons’ Phoenix Residential Reentry Management Office,” which means she is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Centre, with details remaining under wraps for privacy and safety concerns.

Shah’s 2021 arrest was captured by Bravo cameras in connection with an alleged nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2022, and in 2023, she was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $6.5 million and dozens of luxury items in restitution.

Since her surrender on February 17, 2023, Shah’s sentence has been reduced multiple times for good behaviour. Her early release was confirmed last month by People magazine, with her manager Chris Giovanni telling the outlet, “She’s done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before.”

As for her future with the Bravo show, creator Andy Cohen shot down any hopes of her return.

“I wish her all the best in her next life. I would assume she’ll wind up on a reality show of some kind, but won’t be anything I’m working on. I don’t know if I could see Bravo working with her again,” he said on his Radio Andy show.