Is Bianca Censori bringing back iconic fur look?

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori turns heads with her recent appearance in South Korea, wearing her signature fur coat

Geo News Digital Desk
December 11, 2025

Bianca Censori made a rare public appearance as she arrived in South Korea for her new mysterious project.

The Australian model and fashion designer stood out in a furry hoodie, dressed all in black and carrying a black Birkin bag.

Bianca, who earlier went viral after her grammy’s fur look, appeared happy and even cracked a rare smile while being guided by security.

Kanye West’s wife shared the news about the project on Instagram but she has not said what it is about.

Earlier, the beauty icon’s sister Angelina and mother Alexandra also arrived in South Korea looking glamorous like Bianca.

The family is believed to be meeting up with the model and her husband, rapper, while in the country.

Sources close to the Heartless rapper, said that he and the 30-year-old fashion icon have an on-and-off relationship.

One insider explained that things can be difficult because of his personal challenges.

Another insider revealed that Bianca stays close to Kanye because she enjoys the attention and being part of his world.

Reports have further said that the music mogul controls many parts of his wife’s life, including her diet, fitness and avoiding tattoos, piercings and tanning.

But sources also said that she does not mind, and she sees it as a way to keep her image and style.

With her furry hoodie and all-black outfit, Bianca caught fans’ attention once again.

Many are curious if this new project will show a bold, creative side of her and whether her style will continue to make headlines like it did on February 2, 2025.

