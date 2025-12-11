Ryan Coogler rejects Academy invite after Oscars snub: Here's why!

Ryan Coogler film 'Sinner' is nominated for Best Picture

Ryan Coogler revealed the real reason he turned down an invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nearly a decade ago.

In a new profile with The New York Times, the Black Panther and Creed director explained that his decision was rooted in principle and practicality.

“It’s not out of animosity,” Coogler cleared the air.

He shared his commitments to directorial projects, unions, and his film school stretches him thin.

"And I’m not good at judging things, bro. The act of ‘Hey, pick the best thing’ is very stressful for me, even when there’s no stakes involved," he continued.

Coogler received invitation from the Academy in 2016 following the success of Creed.

While Sylvester Stallone earned a nomination, the film was left out of the Best Picture, Director and Actor categories.

His earlier breakthrough Fruitvale Station was also ignored.

Even when Black Panther made history as the first superhero film nominated for Best Picture, Coogler himself was left out of the Best Director race.

Despite these omissions, Coogler insisted he doesn't hold resentment against the awards season, but he is also not interested in the glam of it.

“People see the tuxedo, they see the red carpet, but it’s real blue‑collar folks making these movies happen,” he said.

Explaining his unconventional take on these awards, he shared that for him, unions and collective support matters more than industry accolades.

“If I’m going to be a part of organizations, they’re going to be labor unions, where we’re figuring out how to take care of each other’s families and health insurance,” he added.

However, things have changed for Coogler.

Now, Coogler is back in the Oscar race with Sinners as it bags nomination in Best Picture and Best Director category.

His film is also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

Coogler summed up his stance simply: "I love movies. For me, that's good enough."