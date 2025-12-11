Riz Ahmed reveals Idris Elba key role in his life

Riz Ahmed serves jury at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah

Riz Ahmed credited Idris Elba with playing a pivotal role in shaping his career.

The 43-year-old revealed how a conversation with the British star helped him break through the barriers he faced in the UK film industry.

During a Q&A at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Ahmed reflected on his early years working in indie hits like Four Lions and Shifty.

Even though his films gained critical acclaim, he said he kept hitting a “glass ceiling” in Britain.

In UK there was more focus on period dramas which resulted in scarce opportunities for actors like him.

“I was jobless in the UK,” Ahmed admitted, recalling how Elba urged him to head to the U.S.

“I said, What are they going to do with someone like me over there? And he said, My brother, categorize yourself not,” the Sound of Metal actor said.

Taking action upon Elba's advice, Ahmed spent nearly all his savings on a flight to Los Angeles to audition for Dan Gilroy’s Nightcrawler.

The gamble paid off as it landed him a role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

It also opened the door to HBO’s The Night Of which earned him an Emmy and launched his Hollywood career.