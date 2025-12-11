Tom Hiddleston on returning for 'The Night Manager 2' after 10 years: 'Scars on the...'

'The Night Manager' season 2 is set to premiere on January 11

Tom Hiddleston will be returning as Jonathan Pine for the second season of his most successful show, The Night Manager.

The Loki actor recently attended the premiere of season two the BBC show which is arriving after 10 years of the debut season.

Tom and Hugh Laurie graced the red carpet with their appearance. Meanwhile, new cast members including Camila Morrone, Diego Calva, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and director Georgi Banks-Davies also attended the premiere night.

During his appearance, the British actor expressed how if feels like returning as Pine in the new season.

He added, “I’m 10 years older, [I’ve got] a few more scars on the inside, a few more scars on the outside.”

Hiddleston further told The Hollywood Reporter, “I love the fact that I feel I’ve lived more life, and I encouraged everyone I came into contact with to lean into that.”

The Avengers actor stated that he has more life experience now after 10 years and hence, he would love to investigate more of Jonathan Pine.

“I’ve more life experience and more of my own curiosity about the world and the way it is, and I want it to be more courageous, actually, [and] about investigating the soul of this man.”

The all new season is set to release on January 11, 2026.