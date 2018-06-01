Can't connect right now! retry
PTI excuses from including Dost Mohammad Khosa to party ranks: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has excused from including former Punjab chief minister Dost Mohammad Khosa to its ranks, sources informed Geo News Friday.

Dost Mohammad is accused of murder of actress Sapna Khan. He was also not part of a meeting between his father and former Punjab governor, Zulfikar Khosa, and PTI chairman Imran Khan held in Lahore earlier today.

A spokesman for the PTI said that only those members of Khosa family joined the party, who had been part of the meeting with PTI leadership.

PTI's decision to excuse from including Khosa to its ranks comes a day after expulsion of Farooq Bandiyal from the party, following a backlash over his inclusion in the party on social media.

Imran expels Farooq Bandiyal from PTI after criticism on social media

Bandiyal was convicted for his involvement in a robbery and rape at the residence of renowned actress of past Shabnam

Earlier this week, severe criticism was meted out on social networking platforms over issuance of images of Farooq Bandiyal, a transporter from Khushab, joining the PTI.

Reports on social media alleged that Bandiyal had been involved in a robbery and rape at the residence of renowned actress Shabnam.

Bandiyal was also sentenced to death for his involvement in the robbery and rape case, during the reign of Zia-ul-Haq.

The case surfaced in 1978. The actress had her movie 'Aina' released around those days.

The suspects were also accused of a robbery at the residence of another actress Zamurd, among other crimes. They were later caught and sentenced to death by a military court.

However, Shabnam, through her lawyer SM Zafar, had appealed for reducing Bandiyal and other convicts' punishment.

