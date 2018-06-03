Can't connect right now! retry
Caretaker CM: PML-N, PTI finalise representatives for parliamentary committee meeting

Punjab Assembly. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday finalised names of their representatives for the parliamentary committee mandated to consult over caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

Rana Sanaullah, Malik Ahmed Khan and Khuwaja Imran Nazir are nominated by the PML-N's party high-command. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after a high-level huddle nominated a three-member committee under Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, including Sibtain Khan and Shoaib Siddiqui.

Sources have said that PTI has decided to argue their case for Hasan Askari and Ayaz Amir for the slot in the parliamentary committee meeting.

Earlier, former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Rasheed failed to reach a consensus over the name of caretaker chief minister despite holding a number of meetings.

Punjab government and opposition had agreed to appoint Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the province's caretaker chief minister but later PTI withdrew his nomination after receiving "severe reaction" from party workers.

Shehbaz Sharif proposes four names for caretaker Punjab CM

Pakistan Navy former chief Admiral Zakaullah and former DG IB Aftab Sultan among four nominated by Shehbaz

In the second phase of the negotiations, the PML-N president nominated Pakistan Navy former chief Admiral Muhamamd Zakaullah, former DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan, Justice (r) Sahir Ali and former IG Punjab Tariq Saleem Dogar for the post, while Rasheed presented the names of Orya Maqbool Jan, Yaqub Izhar, and Hassan Askari.

As both the sides failed to reach a consensus, the matter has been referred to the parliamentary committee.

Meanwhile, the KP lawmakers have given the mandate to the Election Commission of Pakistan to choose caretaker chief minister after failing to reach a consensus over the nominee in the parliamentary committee. 

