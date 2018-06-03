NAB summons Shehbaz in Saaf Pani Project case on Monday

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau summoned former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Saaf Pani Project scam on Monday, informed sources privy to the development.



Shehbaz has been directed to bring along all relevant financial records of the company, including the salary records of officers.

The Punjab government established the company to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for the provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

Former Punjab Finance Minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha and Waheed Gul, Shehbaz’ son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf and Hamza Shehbaz have also appeared before the anti-graft body in the same case.

Earlier, Shehbaz while appearing before Supreme Court’s two-member bench, asked the court to allow him a chance to submit his response in the case. The PML-N leader said that he had saved the [national exchequer] Rs160 billion.

If there was a penny less than this amount, then he may be punished as deemed fit, he added.

He further asked the court that if it managed to find any corruption in the companies, then it could take whatever action necessary to recover the money.