Caretaker CM: Parliamentary committee, opposition in Punjab to meet tomorrow

PTI leader, former opposition leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: The parliamentary committee and former opposition leader in Punjab Assembly will meet tomorrow to decide the name for the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former opposition leader, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed the committee would meet tomorrow as PTI was busy with parliamentary board meeting for party tickets.

Rasheed added PTI would propose names of news analyst Ayaz Amir and defence analyst Dr Hassan Askari for the post of caretaker chief minister.

A day earlier, PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz finalised names of their representatives for the parliamentary committee mandated to consult over caretaker chief minister for Punjab.

Rana Sanaullah, Malik Ahmed Khan and Khuwaja Imran Nazir were nominated by PML-N, while PTI nominated a three-member committee under Rasheed, including Sibtain Khan and Shoaib Siddiqui.

The decision was left on the parliamentary committee as former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader failed to reach consensus over the name of caretaker chief minister despite holding a number of meetings.

Punjab government and opposition had agreed to appoint Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the province's caretaker chief minister but later PTI withdrew his nomination after receiving "severe reaction" from party workers.

In the second phase of the negotiations, Shehbaz nominated former Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Muhamamd Zakaullah, former DG Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan, Justice (retd) Sahir Ali and former IG Punjab Tariq Saleem Dogar for the post, while Rasheed presented the names of Orya Maqbool Jan, Yaqub Izhar, and Askari.