Minor maid shot dead in Lakki Marwat

A minor domestic help was shot dead for coming late after being called by her employers, police said on Monday. Photo: file

LAKKI MARWAT: A minor domestic help was shot dead in Lakki Marwat, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Tap Tekhti Khel area of Lakki Marwat. The seven-year-old maid was shot dead after she had an argument with her employer Kashif for coming late, according to the deceased’s sister.

The minor maid’s sister was critically injured in the shooting incident and has been shifted to a hospital in Peshawar, according to the police.

The suspect managed to escape from the incident site before the arrival of police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

On May 2, 2017, a 12-year-old child maid, Samiah, was reportedly pushed out of the house of her employers, her body bruised, in the dark of the night in Faisalabad.

According to the police, Samiah was working at the house of a man named Jawad in Civil Lines area of Faisalabad. The locals saw the girl and her bruised face, after which they informed the police and gathered outside Jawad's house in protest.

Subsequently, Civil Lines police reached the site, but when the personnel tried to talk to Jawad a man came out of his house, who said he was a guest at the house. The guest told the police Jawad was not home, adding Samiah was sent to the house by her paternal grandmother and that her parents were not alive.

The police took Samiah in their custody and said the matter will be taken further after medical examination of the girl.

A similar case garnered media's attention when 10-year-old maid Tayyaba was allegedly tortured by her employers, Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali and his wife Maheen Zafar, in Islamabad.

On April 17, the Islamabad High Court had announced its verdict in the Tayyaba torture case after over a year-long period of proceedings.



IHC Justice Aamer Farooq ruled that suspended Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar would serve a year each in prison for torturing the child maid under Section 328-A (cruelty to a child).



However, a week later, the verdict was suspended by the high court after the suspended Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar had challenged their year-long imprisonment.