Reham alleges content of her book was 'stolen'

The former TV presenter says the purpose of notice sent to her is to 'harass and threaten her', terms it 'effort to silence a woman'. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Reham Khan, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and a TV presenter, has alleged that the content of her book was 'stolen' and that she was being constantly followed wherever she went.



Speaking on Geo News' show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Reham said the purpose of the notice sent to her was to "harass and threaten her", terming it an "effort to silence a woman."

"They have been doing this to other people for quite some time and they have succeeded in it," she alleged.

The former TV presenter said that she was being followed by "private investigators" in Britain.

Reiterating that she had been harassed via emails since August 2017, Reham said that she had been shopping along with her son in UK, where she came across Husain Haqqani, but a private investigator took pictures of that 'secret meeting', which she sarcastically noted took place in a market, and shared online.



"All these things are being done because they appear to be too afraid of the book, which I announced publishing," she said.



The former TV presenter, however, declined to answer questions pertaining to the contents of her book, which is yet to be published.

"If Hamza Abbasi received manuscript of the book and, as you said, four other individuals also received it, then it is certainly not sent by me," she said. "And the claim that they received it from some of our team [member] is not possible for there is no such team for neither I am a political party nor I belong to any institution.

"So whatever they are saying, it shows that there has been a theft. It means that whatever manuscript is there it was obtained illegally," Reham said.

Asked when she says the manuscript was stolen, then it implies she is confirming the contents of her book, she replied: "They are saying the book has been published. The book has not been published, neither you have been conveyed a date of its publishing. Why should I answer this? You should ask them where they got it from.

"They should have asked us formally through lawyers about the contents relating to them, we would have provided it to them," the former TV presenter said.

Despite being inquired repeatedly, she declined to either specifically deny or confirm the contents of her book regarding Imran Khan, late wife of former Test cricketer Wasim Akram and a female PTI member, without consulting her lawyer.

Reham, however, confirmed that she had finished writing her autobiography.

"Wasim Akram is a very close friend [of Imran], a part of Pakistan's history; a renowned sportsman, so there can be a mention of him," she said, when the anchorperson once again inquired about the mention of Akram and his late wife in her autobiography.

"Yes, of course, for she holds a major post in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," the former TV presenter said, when asked if her book had a mention of Anila Khawaja.

She said that she had mentioned things of "public interest" in her book, which were in the country's interest and showed where merit had been compromised.

Asked about the 'Index' of her book shared by Hamza Abbasi, Reham said Abbasi will have to disclose where he got this leak from, but did not confirm or deny the 'Index'.

She also denied reconsidering exclusion of some contents from her book fearing repercussions. "We are right now through the stage of editing and proof-reading of the manuscript I have."

The former TV presenter maintained that she had voted for the PTI on ideological basis and that had she been aware of the reality, she would not have voted, neither she would have married [Imran].

Asked that no publishing house was willing to publish her book, she said that she was unable to comprehend what the issue was if no publisher was willing to publish her autobiography.

Advising the PTI to replace its attorneys, social media teams and spokespersons, Reham said that whatever they had been doing it was only exposing themselves.

Hamza declines to name source behind manuscript

In his response, Hamza Ali Abbasi said that they didn't steal any book, adding that he was glad that Reham did not deny [contents of] the manuscript.

"The one, whom Reham forwarded the manuscript of her book, sent it to me," Abbasi claimed during his appearance on the show. "Reham is also aware of this."

He, however, said that he could not reveal the name of the person who sent him the manuscript.

Abbasi claimed that Shehbaz Sharif provided money to Reham for publishing of her book.

He urged the former TV presenter to get her autobiography published soon, vowing litigation against it in Britain.