Currency smuggling: Model Ayan Ali's appeal against customs collector dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Customs Appellate Tribunal has rejected model Ayan Ali’s appeal against the custom collector’s decision in the currency smuggling case.



According to Customs Appellate Tribunal Chairperson Manzoor, fine of Rs50 million will remain imposed on the model. Moreover, the decision of seizing currency found in Ayan’s possession would also remain intact.

The decision was reserved on April 4, 2018.

Ayan was arrested on March 14, 2015 from the Islamabad airport on charges of money laundering after customs officials recovered $506,000 from her luggage while she was en route to Dubai.

The customs court indicted Ayan in November 2015 for attempting to smuggle over half a million dollars in cash out of the country, to which she pleaded not guilty.

She was granted bail in July, 2016 after spending around four months in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Later, she was also nominated in a case relating to a customs official’s murder, who was killed in mysterious circumstances in June 2015 while he was reportedly investigating the money laundering case against the model.

It was on this basis that the model was placed on the Exit Control List by the interior ministry, however the courts struck down the ban and allowed Ayan to travel abroad.