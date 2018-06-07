Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Karachi may experience drizzle in coming days: MET

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Photo: File

KARACHI: The metropolis can expect a drizzle with the heatwave finally taking a break this week, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to Director MET Abdul Rasheed, monsoon clouds are headed towards the city, with monsoon rain expected in the month of July.

However, Rasheed said that rain in the month of August will not turn out well for the city.

Last year, heavy showers had lashed in the different areas of the metropolis, leaving several streets flooded and most localities without electricity.

At least 11 people lost their lives in rain-related accidents, including drowning, electrocution, and ceiling collapse, this monsoon season. Of these victims, four were children.

Numerous roads in the city were flooded as a result with waist-deep water, as clogged and dysfunctional drains added to the woes of the citizens. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

 Updated 41 minutes ago
CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

 Updated an hour ago
ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

 Updated an hour ago
PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM