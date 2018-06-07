Karachi may experience drizzle in coming days: MET

Photo: File

KARACHI: The metropolis can expect a drizzle with the heatwave finally taking a break this week, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to Director MET Abdul Rasheed, monsoon clouds are headed towards the city, with monsoon rain expected in the month of July.

However, Rasheed said that rain in the month of August will not turn out well for the city.

Last year, heavy showers had lashed in the different areas of the metropolis, leaving several streets flooded and most localities without electricity.

At least 11 people lost their lives in rain-related accidents, including drowning, electrocution, and ceiling collapse, this monsoon season. Of these victims, four were children.

Numerous roads in the city were flooded as a result with waist-deep water, as clogged and dysfunctional drains added to the woes of the citizens.